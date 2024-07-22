Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in KBR by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KBR by 29.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 456,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after buying an additional 103,831 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in KBR by 403.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Up 0.9 %

KBR opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.