Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $243,000 Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 58.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,190 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.9 %

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Further Reading

