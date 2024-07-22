Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $707,000 Stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 2,490,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 943,900 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $13,795,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 289.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 537,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 399,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DRS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

DRS stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.