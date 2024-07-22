Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $755,000 Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Luxfer worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXFR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Trading Down 1.6 %

LXFR opened at $12.01 on Monday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $329.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. Analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

