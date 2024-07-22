Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Standex International worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 322.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $181.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.99. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

