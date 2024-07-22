Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $17,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 115,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 390,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 107,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

VSAT stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

