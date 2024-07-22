Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 824.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 74,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 297,139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

WOR stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $69.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

