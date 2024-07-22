Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 16,577.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DV opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $226,526. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

