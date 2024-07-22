Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,158 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

