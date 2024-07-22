Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,085 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.