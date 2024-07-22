Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

