Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $83.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

