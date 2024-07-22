Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $123.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

