Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

