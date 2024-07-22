Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 102 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech
In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $203.66 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $214.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.24.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
