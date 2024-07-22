Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,051 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MARA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

