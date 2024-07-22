Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,172 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of NVE worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in NVE by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in NVE by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NVE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NVE by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.16. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 60.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.68%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

