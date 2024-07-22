Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,652 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 39.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CleanSpark by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

CleanSpark Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.