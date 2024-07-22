Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 172 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after buying an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,522,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,528,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $145.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.74. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

