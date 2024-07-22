Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,381 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OmniAb by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in OmniAb by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in OmniAb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 748,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OmniAb by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OABI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

OABI opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

