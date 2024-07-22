Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 34,105 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,105 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 497,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

