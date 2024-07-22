Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,794 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of EHang worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EHang in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EH opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. On average, research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

