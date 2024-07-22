Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 441 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

