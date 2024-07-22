Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 443 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merus by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Merus by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $372,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.