Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 472 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

