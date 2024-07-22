Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 868 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

FDMT stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $821,939 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

