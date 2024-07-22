Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 69,291 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,028 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 204,571 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 22,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.