Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.37 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $13,120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $50,767,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 763,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

