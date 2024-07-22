Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.42 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,583. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

