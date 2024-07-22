Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $36.01 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 101.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,656 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $36,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $56,454,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $464,800,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 435,722 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 181,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,086. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

