Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $42,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.78.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.43. The company had a trading volume of 75,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.97. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

