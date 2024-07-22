Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,772 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

