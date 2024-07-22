MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,966,000 after buying an additional 581,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,052,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $125.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

