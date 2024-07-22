Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $64.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $68.50.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.