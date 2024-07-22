Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.30

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MONY opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.93) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mony Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,750.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

MONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.83) target price on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In other Mony Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.34 ($25,895.91). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,333 shares of company stock worth $2,026,766. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

