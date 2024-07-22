Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $442.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $458.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.01.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

