Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,210.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,772 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

