Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $88.01 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

