M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $188.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $160.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, reaching $168.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.82. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

