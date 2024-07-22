Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $514.55

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $514.55 and last traded at $511.76, with a volume of 6822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $511.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

