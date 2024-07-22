Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $83,970,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after buying an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after buying an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,626,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $33,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,601.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $63,132.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,601.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $233,201.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,046,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,450 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,470. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

