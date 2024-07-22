National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £2,539.27 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew bought 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of £2,539.27 ($3,293.05).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.07) per share, for a total transaction of £158.27 ($205.25).

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.57), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,282,275.30).

On Friday, June 7th, John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($191.36).

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,089 ($14.12) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($197.72).

Shares of National Grid stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 934.60 ($12.12). The stock had a trading volume of 5,525,563 shares. The stock has a market cap of £44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 941.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.07. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 39.12 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 9,833.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.25) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, July 5th.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

