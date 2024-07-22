Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NAII opened at $5.67 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $25.14 million for the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

