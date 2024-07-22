nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. nCino has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $6,171,227.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,019,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,515,555 shares of company stock valued at $141,322,714 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

