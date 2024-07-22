NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,354,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of NTES opened at $91.35 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

