Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.90% from the stock’s current price.

NMRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,187,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

