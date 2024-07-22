Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up to $11.28

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $11.77. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 46,912 shares changing hands.

NMRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

