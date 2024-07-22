New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $74.05

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.05, but opened at $77.00. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $76.98, with a volume of 337,780 shares trading hands.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

