Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,313 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

