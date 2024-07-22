Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.49. 299,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,568. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

